Building Sydney Opera House
The architectural masterpiece that wouldn't stand up

It took 17 years to build Sydney Opera House because the iconic roof design appeared impossible to construct.

The lead engineer, Sir Jack Zunz, describes how the architect quit, costs spiralled and locals thought it a joke but when it finally opened the world fell in love with it.

  • 12 Jul 2018
