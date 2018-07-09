Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
This Syrian man has been stuck in an airport for months
Syrian refugee Hassan al-Kontar has been stranded in Kuala Lumpur International Airport since March. With little hope of getting into Malaysia - or being let into another country - he's pleading his case to the world via Twitter.
Video journalist: Fahima Abdulrahman
Do you have a story for Trending? Email us.
You can follow BBC Trending on Twitter @BBCtrending, and find us on Facebook.
And you can listen to Trending on the BBC World Service.
All our stories are at bbc.com/trending.
-
09 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/stories-44738942/this-syrian-man-has-been-stuck-in-an-airport-for-monthsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window