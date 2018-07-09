This Syrian man has been stuck in an airport for months

Video

Syrian refugee Hassan al-Kontar has been stranded in Kuala Lumpur International Airport since March. With little hope of getting into Malaysia - or being let into another country - he's pleading his case to the world via Twitter.

Video journalist: Fahima Abdulrahman

