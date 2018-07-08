Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Choosing to have an only child: 'People were offended'
Despite the myth that only children can be selfish and lonely, one-child families are becoming more common in many countries.
Harriet Noble, an only child herself, travels across Europe and asks three mothers, including her own, why they decided to stop at one.
Produced by Harriet Noble and Rob Brown
For more on this story listen to Harriet's documentary Only Not Lonely from the Money and Power season on the BBC World Service.
-
08 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window