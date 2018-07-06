Glasses made to measure... for $1
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Glasses made to measure... for $1

Malawi has one fully-trained optician for every million people.

It means buying glasses with the correct lenses can be difficult and expensive - but it doesn't have to be this way.

A film for BBC World Hacks by Lucy Ashton and Richard Kenny. Like, Share, Engage.

For more about this story, listen to our World Hacks podcast.

  • 06 Jul 2018
Go to next video: How young people and farmers are helping each other