The deaf protest that gripped America

Video

In 1988 students at the world's only university for the deaf occupied the campus in protest at the board's decision to appoint a hearing president.

Gallaudet University was established in Washington DC in 1864 but it had never had a deaf president. Then 30 years ago students barricaded the campus and forced the board of trustees to take notice of their demands.

Witness speaks to Dr I King Jordan, the first ever deaf President of Gallaudet University.

Witness: The stories of our times told by the people who were there.