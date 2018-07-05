The deaf protest that gripped America
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The deaf protest that gripped America

In 1988 students at the world's only university for the deaf occupied the campus in protest at the board's decision to appoint a hearing president.

Gallaudet University was established in Washington DC in 1864 but it had never had a deaf president. Then 30 years ago students barricaded the campus and forced the board of trustees to take notice of their demands.

Witness speaks to Dr I King Jordan, the first ever deaf President of Gallaudet University.

Witness: The stories of our times told by the people who were there.

  • 05 Jul 2018
Go to next video: Lesbian protest at the BBC