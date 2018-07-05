Media player
Tragedy that inspired an Indian man to join the NHS
Dennis Moss has worked for the Welsh Ambulance Service for more than four decades.
He was inspired to join by a tragedy, but had to put up with racism once he joined the National Health Service.
Having previously retired, the 70-year-old Dennis is back - working as an ambassador to encourage more people from black and minority ethnic backgrounds to join the service.
This is his NHS story.
Produced by Paul Heaney
05 Jul 2018
