Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Sharon Horgan on the Irish abortion referendum
Veteran US journalist, Katie Couric, asks Irish actor, writer and producer Sharon Horgan about her career, the Irish abortion referendum and #MeToo.
-
24 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window