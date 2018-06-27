Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Plastic coffee cup waste is being cut by a simple change
A simple change in the way hot drinks are priced at one university has made a big difference to the number of cups that are thrown away, and it's not costing customers anything extra.
A smartphone film by Dougal Shaw for BBC World Hacks. Like, Share, Engage.
Check out easy ways to reduce your plastic footprint on the BBC's Plastics Watch site.
-
27 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/stories-44575909/plastic-coffee-cup-waste-is-being-cut-by-a-simple-changeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window