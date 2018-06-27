Simple change helps campus cut coffee cup waste
Plastic coffee cup waste is being cut by a simple change

A simple change in the way hot drinks are priced at one university has made a big difference to the number of cups that are thrown away, and it's not costing customers anything extra.

A smartphone film by Dougal Shaw for BBC World Hacks. Like, Share, Engage.

