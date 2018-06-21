What is an 'Other Mother'?

Media player
Why would anyone need a spare Mum?
Sue Elliott-Nicholls has a lot of mothers. Some are hers and some she has deliberately sought out for a little extra maternal back up. It turns out that finding a mother-figure is more common than you might think. In this clip, Daisy talks about the "extra mother" who helped her through her teens - Pam.
This clip is from Woman's Hour - listen to the full programme here
21 Jun 2018
