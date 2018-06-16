The common condition that has no cure
One in every five women in the UK is thought to have Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS).

Some have no symptoms at all but for others the condition can cause infertility and excessive hair growth.

Kim, from Essex, has struggled with both of these issues.

Video journalist Kayleen Devlin

