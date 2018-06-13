Demoted for being gay
The sacked colonel who changed gay rights in Israel

Uzi Even was a colonel in the Israeli army reserves and a top nuclear scientist.

But in 1982 the military dismissed him from his post after discovering that he was gay.

Ten years later, Uzi Even went public, launching a campaign to force a change in the law.

He tells Witness about his battle for LGBT rights.

