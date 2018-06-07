The $1m prize for a gadget to keep women safe
Video

Gadget to keep women safe wins $1m XPrize

A $1m dollar prize has been awarded to a team who have designed a gadget that triggers a secret alarm if a woman is being attacked.

We've been following the finalists in the Women's Safety XPrize competition.

A film by BBC World Hacks.

