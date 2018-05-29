Clever bins that save money

Media player
Clever bins cut food waste and save money
Smart, digital bins are helping chefs to reduce the amount of ingredients they throw away.
A smartphone film by Dougal Shaw for BBC World Hacks. Like, Share, Engage.
You can learn more by listening to the latest People Fixing the World podcast from BBC World Service, which looks at technology to combat food waste.
29 May 2018
