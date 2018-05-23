Lesbian protest at the BBC

Video

On 23 May 1988 a group of lesbian activists invaded a BBC TV news studio as it went live on air.

They were protesting against the introduction of new UK laws to limit LGBT rights. Known as Section 28, it was eventually repealed in Scotland in 2000 and the rest of the UK in 2003.

Booan Temple tells Witness why she got involved in the demonstration.

