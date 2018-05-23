Media player
The mobile laundry for homeless people
A van fitted with washing machines is cleaning homeless people's clothes in Athens.
The service is provided free of charge.
A film by Nick Holland for BBC World Hacks. Like, Share, Engage.
23 May 2018
