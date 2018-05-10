The moment Max gets his new heart
Max Johnson is asking politicians to change the organ donation system in England.

The incredible moment Max, from Winsford in Cheshire gets his new heart is featured in "Heart Transplant: A Chance to Live" on BBC Two at 21:00 BST on 14 May and afterwards on the BBC iPlayer.

