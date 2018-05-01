How a drill music video foreshadowed a murder
Jermaine Goupall was stabbed to death in August 2017. His killers described a murder in a violent drill music video which formed part of the evidence in the investigation into his death.
What impact is social media having on street violence?
Video journalist: Gem O'Reilly
You can follow BBC Trending on Twitter @BBCtrending, and find us on Facebook.
And you can listen to Trending on the BBC World Service.
All our stories are at bbc.com/trending.
-
01 May 2018