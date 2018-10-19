Me and my endometriosis

Video

Girls creator and star Lena Dunham has posted a hospital picture on her Instagram account, revealing she has has her left ovary removed.

In February, she had a hysterectomy after "battling endometriosis for a decade".

Around that time, we heard the stories of 12 incredible women with the same condition.

Filmed by Lucy Green and Charlotte Pritchard.

Edited by Charlotte Pritchard.

Produced by Natalie Truswell.