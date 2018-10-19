Me and my endometriosis

Media player
Endometriosis: What Lena Dunham's condition means to us
Girls creator and star Lena Dunham has posted a hospital picture on her Instagram account, revealing she has has her left ovary removed.
In February, she had a hysterectomy after "battling endometriosis for a decade".
Around that time, we heard the stories of 12 incredible women with the same condition.
Filmed by Lucy Green and Charlotte Pritchard.
Edited by Charlotte Pritchard.
Produced by Natalie Truswell.
19 Oct 2018
