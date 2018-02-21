Media player
Face to face with a crocodile while collecting its eggs
Greg Wilson spends two months a year wading through crocodile-infested waters in northern Australia, trying to find the animals' nests.
He and his team are paid to collect eggs for farms, but it's a dangerous job.
Viewers in the UK can watch more stories from Earth's Natural Wonders at 21:00 on Wednesday 21 February on BBC One and later on iPlayer
21 Feb 2018
