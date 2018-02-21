Face to face with a crocodile while collecting its eggs
Face to face with a crocodile while collecting its eggs

Greg Wilson spends two months a year wading through crocodile-infested waters in northern Australia, trying to find the animals' nests.

He and his team are paid to collect eggs for farms, but it's a dangerous job.

