Video
The single mum who can't afford to work
Since April 2016 when Child Tax Credits were capped at two children, many single mothers claiming benefits feel they are being squeezed.
Tina, who has recently had an unplanned third child after the cut off, feels she is stuck. She wants to return to work but she can't afford childcare.
-
17 Jan 2018
