Why might a child or young person not attend school? Some of the reasons might not be what you expect.

BBC Stories took to the streets to ask the question and speak directly to people who have skipped school.

Produced and filmed by: Rob Brown, India Rakusen, Emily France, Bryony MacKenzie, Douglas Marshall.

Edited by: Rob Brown

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this film the following organisations may be able to help.