Video
'I'm tired of having to justify my faith'
We hear from young Muslim women about what life is like for them at the moment in Britain. Muna Ahmed meets other Muslim women as they share stories of suspicion, harassment and abuse as they go about their lives online and on the street.
31 Oct 2017
