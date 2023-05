Sir Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic rocket plane is back in action after a gap of almost two years.

The Unity vehicle, with two pilots and four passengers aboard, climbed high over the New Mexico desert to the edge of space - before gliding back down.

It was billed as the plane's final test outing before entering commercial service in June.

Read more: Branson's rocket plane returns to spaceflight

Video courtesy of Virgin Galactic