Novel 'wrapped rib' antenna will fly on satellite

Two British companies are to fly an innovative, low-cost radar satellite. Surrey Satellite Technology Ltd and Oxford Space Systems will start building the spacecraft this year and have already booked a launch for 2024.

SSTL has a long-established reputation for aerospace manufacturing; the real novelty is in the OSS radar antenna. It features a knitted titanium wire mesh that's folded tightly for launch but which will spring out once in orbit to form a large umbrella-like shape. This video from OSS illustrates how the antenna will deploy.