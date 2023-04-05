Farm worker hits gas pipe

The government has announced the launch of a new digital map of the entire network of underground power cables, gas pipes, sewers and water mains across the country.

The interactive map has been tested in the North East of England and will be rolled out throughout England, Wales and Northern Ireland by 2025.

The government says mapping them could help avoid accidents and disruption.

This footage highlights the danger of hitting an underground pipe. The farmworker in Derbyshire luckily escaped injury when he hit a gas pipe.