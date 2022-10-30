For decades London’s Victorian-era sewers have discharged raw sewage into the River Thames after heavy rain.

But that could be about to change, thanks to a vast tunnel that’s been built underneath the river.

Seven metres wide, 25km long and costing nearly £5bn it’s designed to divert sewage to a treatment plant in east London.

Our environment correspondent Jonah Fisher was given a rare opportunity to ride a bike along the tunnel before it fills up with sewage.