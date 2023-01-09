Virgin Orbit: Tour inside the rocket launcher

The first orbital space rocket launch from UK soil is due to take place on Monday evening.

Virgin Orbit's plane - Cosmic Girl - has done previous launches in the United States. Monday's launch will be the first commercial launch from Western Europe and the first international launch by Virgin Orbit.

The BBC got a sneak peek inside the plane ahead of the launch.

