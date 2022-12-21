Baby pink iguanas spotted for first time

Scientists have discovered a number of baby pink iguanas for the very first time.

They are native to only a small part of the Galapagos Islands, and considered critically endangered, with only a few hundred left in the world.

The animals were only recognised as a separate species in 2009.

