When Nasa's Juno probe approached Jupiter it caught sight of its four big moons - Callisto, Ganymede, Europa and Io. When Galileo Galilei's discovered these moons in 1610, it marked the birth of modern astronomy. Up to that point, it was assumed that Earth was the centre of the Universe and everything revolved around us. But when Galileo pointed his telescope at Jupiter, what he saw there didn't fit the paradigm.