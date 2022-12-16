Bristol Channel will calibrate $1bn Nasa satellite

Nasa's new Swot mission is expected to transform our view of water on Earth by measuring the rise and fall of rivers and lakes. UK scientists have been asked to check the satellite is returning good data. This will involve putting sensors in the Bristol Channel to make comparable observations as the spacecraft goes overhead. The estuary was chosen because it experiences sweeping variations in water height. It has the second largest tidal range in the world. Prof Paul Bates spoke to our science correspondent Jonathan Amos about the aims of Swot.