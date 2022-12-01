Watch: Fires in recycling plant

Batteries thrown into 'household' rubbish bins, rather than recycled, cause around 700 fires every year in waste trucks and facilities.

That is according to a survey of UK local authorities, carried out by the non-profit organisation Material Focus.

Local authorities and the recycling industry say fires, particularly those involving lithium ion batteries, are an increasing and dangerous problem.

CCTV footage from one recycling plant shows, what is believed to be, exploding batteries shooting across the room.