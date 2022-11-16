Nasa's most powerful rocket ever has launched at Kennedy Space Center.

The first attempted launch in August failed due to technical glitches and a second attempt at the start of September suffered a fuel leak. Artemis I is part of Nasa's plan to eventually return humans to the Moon.

For this test flight, the cargo is non-human and includes a Shaun the Sheep toy

