A state of the art British-built rover is looking for a new job, after its mission to Mars was cancelled.

The four-wheeled vehicle was originally developed to help bring back rocks from the Red Planet.

But officials at the US and European space agencies (Nasa and Esa) scrapped that idea in the summer, preferring to send helicopters to do the job instead.

With the push to return astronauts to the Moon under Nasa's Artemis programme later this decade, there's a possibility the rover concept could now be repackaged to work on the lunar surface.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

The prototype rover has been put through its paces in a Bedfordshire quarry.