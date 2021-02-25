A company that has received billions of pounds in green energy subsidies from UK taxpayers is cutting down environmentally important forests, a BBC Panorama investigation has found.

Forests in Canada have been cut down by Drax, a British company that makes wood pellets. It then burns the pellets to make electricity.

Drax says it only uses sawdust and waste wood that the timber industry doesn't want.

