Atlas telescope captures Dart asteroid crash

Atlas is an asteroid impact early warning system telescope developed by the University of Hawaii and funded by the American space agency. On Monday it was targeted to view the collision between Nasa's Dart probe and the space rock known as Dimorphos. The crash was a demonstration of a technique that could be used to defend Earth from future threatening asteroids. In this video clip, a plume of debris envelops Dimorphos after the impact which occurred some 11 million km from our planet. The video is looped twice.

Read also: Direct hit as Nasa smashes spacecraft into asteroid

Video courtesy of the University of Hawaii