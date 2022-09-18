Detailed panorama of Mars' Jezero Crater delta

The past four months have seen Nasa's Perseverance rover investigate the primary target of its mission to Mars' Jezero Crater. The robot has been working on the edge of an ancient delta. This is a structure built up from the silt and sand dumped by a river as it slows on entry into a wider body of water. In the case of Jezero Crater, this was a lake. A delta is the kind of geological feature that might just have trapped traces of past microbial life. This panorama combines 1,118 individual photographic frames, making it the most detailed landscape panorama ever returned from Mars.