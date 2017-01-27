Charlie Duke is one of only 12 men to have walked on the Moon, as Lunar Module Pilot of the Apollo 16 mission in April 1972.

Along with Commander John Young, Mr Duke was part of the fifth US team to reach the lunar surface, while Command Module Pilot Ken Mattingly waited for their return, many miles above.

The 75-year-old native of North Carolina spoke to BBC News about his astronaut training, his memories of the Moon and his thoughts about the future of US space flight.

Video produced by Samantha Smith. Originally broadcast November 2010.