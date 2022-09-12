Bezos rocket malfunctions on trip to space

The New Shepard rocket and capsule system developed by US billionaire Jeff Bezos has had to abort a mission mid-flight over the Texas desert. The rocket experienced what appeared to be a propulsion failure about one minute after leaving the launch pad. A motor pushed the capsule clear, enabling it to make a soft return to the ground with the aid of parachutes. New Shepard regularly carries people, but on this occasion the only payload was a batch of zero-G experiments.

