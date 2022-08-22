BBC's Reg Turnill: 'I broke Apollo 13 news to the world'

Apollo 13, Nasa's third planned mission to the moon, changed drastically after an explosion destroyed two fuel cells in the spacecraft's service module.

The incident, on 13 April 1970, crippled the craft's main power supply and left oxygen and water reserves critically low.

As the BBC's Aerospace Correspondent, Reg Turnill was covering a mission that was not expected to have the impact of its predecessors.

Forty years on, he recalled how a routine late night visit to mission control made him the first journalist to break the news.

First broadcast April 2010.