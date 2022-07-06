Why asteroids are the next big prize in the space race
Asteroids hold large amounts of valuable minerals and metals. That is what International Asteroid Day is raising awareness about on 30 June.
As resources are depleted on Earth, some scientists suggest asteroids could be mined instead. But could developing countries be left out of this new space race?
