Thousands of ivory objects have been sold on eBay since the company banned the sale of ivory in 2009.

Sellers have since used pseudonyms, most commonly "bovine bone" to list and sell ivory ornaments, jewellery and other objects.

In an investigation, BBC News purchased three items listed as 'bovine bone' by three UK-based sellers and had them tested.

Two of the three items were confirmed to be made of elephant ivory.