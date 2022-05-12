Scientists have pictured Sgr A*, the gargantuan black hole that lives at the centre of our Milky Way Galaxy. From the data they've gathered, the researchers can produce simulations of what it would be like to visit the object up close and observe it with our own eyes (assuming those eyes were sensitive to radio wavelengths). This is one of those simulations. It shows how the light circling the black hole changes over the course of minutes and hours.

Video courtesy of Younsi, Fromm, Mizuno and Rezzolla - University College London, Goethe University Frankfurt

