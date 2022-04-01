Researchers at The Chinese University of Hong Kong have created a "soft robot" made of slime containing magnetic particles, which can be manipulated using external magnets.

The magnetic particles are toxic, but have theoretically been made safe to enter the human body after being covered in a layer of silicone compound - although further safety testing will be needed in the future.

The team in Hong Kong hope the slime will one day be used to collect objects which have been accidentally swallowed.

