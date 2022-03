Thousands of weather enthusiasts are celebrating the rescue of a unique trove of UK rainfall data. The volunteer army stepped up during the first Covid lockdown to transfer handwritten rain gauge totals on to computers.

This digitisation effort has given the UK Met Office a much clearer idea of when our islands were sodden or parched going back almost 200 years.

The Rainfall Rescue project was led by Ed Hawkins from Reading University.

