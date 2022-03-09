Video captured by underwater robots of the shipwreck shows Endurance to be in remarkable condition.

The ship sank 107 years ago and has been missing ever since.

But even though it has been sitting in 3km (10,000ft) of water for over a century, many of its features look just like it did on the day it went down.

Video courtesy of the Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust and National Geographic