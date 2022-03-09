Remains of The Endurance shipwreck have finally been identified in the Weddell Sea 107 years after the vessel first sank during an expedition of the Antarctic.

Explorer Sir Ernest Shackleton and his crew had to abandon the ship after it became stuck in sea-ice in 1915.

It has since lay preserved 3,000m beneath the ice over 4.5 miles (7km) from where the ship was initially recorded to have gone under.

Video courtesy of the Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust and National Geographic