Every year we throw away millions of tons of electronic waste – old computers, mobile phones, televisions.

All of them have circuit boards in them.

Now the Royal Mint has found a way to turn them into gold, which they’re planning to use to make commemorative coins.

BBC Science Editor Rebecca Morelle has been to their factory in Llantrisant, in South Wales to find out how it's going to be done.

