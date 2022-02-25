Cloud over Cornwall: Now you see it, now you don't

A Cornish start-up has developed a technique to make cloud-free views of the UK from satellite images.

Aspia Space from Penryn has trained its patented algorithm to interpret the observations from radar spacecraft, which have no problem seeing through cloud, to predict what the ground should look like to a standard satellite imager, if its line of sight happens to be obscured by grey skies.

The sequence above shows a typical cloudy "before" view of Cornwall and an "after" synthetic construction once the algorithm is applied.