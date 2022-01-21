Giant pristine coral reef discovered off Tahiti 🪸

Marine explorers have discovered a giant coral reef in "pristine" condition, off the coast of Tahiti French Polynesia.

The 3km (2-mile) coral reef sits at a depth of 30m (100ft) and is one of the largest discovered at that depth, says the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, which led the mission.

Dr Julian Barbiere, from Unesco, said there were probably many more of these ecosystems that "we just don't know about".

