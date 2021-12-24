BBC News

James Webb Space Telescope: How does it work?

The most ambitious astronomy mission ever attempted is set to begin. The James Webb Space Telescope has been 30 years in the making – now it’s nearly ready to launch.

The $10bn (£7bn) project, a collaboration between Nasa, the European Space Agency and the Canadian Space Agency, hopes to look further back in time than ever before - to find out more about the creation of the first stars and the beginnings of our Universe.

But how exactly will it work?

The BBC’s Science Editor Rebecca Morelle explains.

Science & Environment